PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fans of Pixar animated films and those who’d like to learn the science behind them might want to check out OMSI’s newest exhibit opening this weekend.
“The Science Behind Pixar” is opening its doors Saturday and will teach kids and adults how Pixar uses science and technology to bring the stories and art to life.
FOX 12 caught a sneak peek of the exhibit Friday morning.
“I like to say it’s kind of like opening the hood of the car, of the Pixar film-making car,” John Farmer, communication manager at OMSI, said. “You get to see the computer science, the math, the programming, the coding, all that stuff that goes into bringing characters like Buzz and Woody and Mr. Incredible to life.”
The exhibit is broken up into eight sections; some have touch screen simulators, where people can design their own virtual set or see how cameras work on the set when filming.
There’s also a hands-on section for kids and adults.
“There are physical things that kids can play with, and adults, you can build your own little robots and put some cloth over different surfaces to see what it looks like and feels like, so lots of stuff to do.”
The exhibit runs through Sept. 2. Tickets are available for purchase on OMSI’s website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
