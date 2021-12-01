OMSI unveils plan for new OMSI District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - OMSI has been planning to create the new OMSI District since 2008 in southeast Portland.
The museum unveiled its plans that would cover ten city blocks and include spaces for stores, restaurants and public green space. The plan would also add 1,200 new units of housing and at least 20% of those would be dedicated to affordable housing. The district would be the first in the city to restore tribal presence to the Willamette River.
“As you know that’s been pretty well-erased in Portland and we see this is a wonderful opportunity for OMSI and our partners to work together to change that,” Erin Graham, CEO/President of OMSI, said. Graham said working with tribes is at the core of the project.
“We’re working closely with them and the affiliated tribes of northwest Indians to create a center for tribal nations within the OMSI district and a waterfront education park.” Tatiana Hernandez brings her children to OMSI and said she’s pleased that the plans are inclusive and diverse.
“When I see more people of color, more Latinos or black people, Asians I feel like okay we can do this, this is also for us and so if we can see ourselves represented in here then we are more likely to be here and feel comfortable,” Hernandez said. Something the museum didn’t necessarily plan for is the major face lift this project will bring to this area.
“It didn’t start off that way it started off as a bigger vision on how we create a new district an inclusive neighborhood centered in innovation and culture and science learning for the city and now it will also have the added bonus of revitalizing this district,” Graham said.