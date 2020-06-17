PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After being closed for a little over two months, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will reopen on Saturday.
OMSI closed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum stated the goal is to help limit the spread of the virus.
After implementing some changes, the museum will reopen three areas to the public on Saturday, June 20:
- BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life
- USS Blueback Submarine
- Science Store
The museum said some of the new safety adjustments are timed entry admissions, heightened cleaning guidelines, and limiting the number of people in the BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life exhibit hall and the USS Blueback submarine.
“Our mission to engage people in science learning and building skills to make evidence-based decisions has never been more important than it is now. OMSI has a key role to play in our community recovery through creating equitable access to science education opportunities.” said Erin Graham, OMSI president and CEO. “We all need science understanding and data to navigate the times ahead.”
“As we head into summer with a phased reopening approach, we have extensive protocols and practices in place to keep our guests and staff safe. I’m excited to invite guests back to experience the wonder of our current featured exhibit, BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life, and learn something new about the science and splendor of human bodies,” said Graham.
The museum says it will offer special reopening ticket prices for BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life through July. Tickets can be purchased online at omsi.edu or via phone at 503-797-4000.
Other areas of the museum that will reopen at a later date include:
- Empirical Theater
- Kendall Planetarium
- Natural Sciences Hall
- Turbine Hall
- Life and Paleo Labs
- Teen Tech Center
- Theory Restaurant
- Empirical Theater Cafe
For information about OMSI's reopening, visit: omsi.edu/museum-reopening.
