PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s SNOW: Tiny Crystals Global Impact takes a look at how snow impacts the climate on a global scale.
To explore its impact, the exhibit has interactive and informative displays showing the importance of snow to our climate, and how snow is formed among other things. Fox 12’s Ayo Elise talks the Senior Exhibit Developer of OMSI to get a behind the scenes look.
SNOW: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact will be at OMSI through April 10, click here to learn more.