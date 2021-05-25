On anniversary of George Floyd's death, Portland and Oregon still working on police reforms

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The death of George Floyd has had profound impacts on the city of Portland, and the state of Oregon as a whole, with persistent calls for police reform.
Months of protest have not quenched the thirst for change.
"Even with the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, there is no justice yet, only work to be done to dismantle the structural racism in our nation and in our community," said Senator Lew Frederick, a Democrat from Portland.
In Portland, city commissioners stripped tens of millions of dollars from the police budget, with the intent to re-allocate the funds to community based programs that serve communities of color.
In the state legislature, meanwhile, lawmakers have introduced nearly two dozen bills dealing with police reform.
A handful of those, including a ban on choke holds, have been signed into law, while others are still being considered.
"What we've endeavored to do this session is to build a better infrastructure that makes clear that he power of police is derived from the community. That power emanates from transparency and accountability," said Rep. Janelle Bynum, who introduced the reform bills.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement on Tuesday, acknowledging the anniversary of Floyd's death.
He also acknowledged the need for the bureau to strengthen relationships with the community.
"We need to balance the enforcement role we have with compassion and humility, and recognize our shared humanity," said Lovell. "A journey of police reform and change is a journey we are on together, and we have to aid each other along the way."
