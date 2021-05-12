On-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held for PSU community

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University is doing its part to reach Governor Kate Brown's 70% vaccination target for the state.

The university recently announced that all students attending classes at the downtown campus in the fall will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. To help, PSU partnered with Safeway, Albertsons pharmacies to host an on-campus vaccination clinic.

The clinic is open to all members of the PSU community - students, faculty, staff and their family members.

Recent graduate Joshua Murray, a chemistry major who is now working for the PSU Chemistry Department, came in for his shot Wednesday morning.

"Super nervous, for sure. Mostly the needles but I’ve had a lot of time to think about it and definitely want to do it for the community," Murray said. "I’d like to show the people who don’t want to get it hopefully everything goes good that it's okay to get it, and yeah I’m going for it."

PSU enrolls roughly 26,000 students a year. Many students work full-time and don't live on or near campus. Rather, they come daily from all over the metro area. Because of that, PSU says it has a special responsibility to help end the pandemic.

Students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus in September will have to show verification that they've been vaccinated, though there are some medical and religious exemptions.

The clinic is being held Wednesday and Thursday at the Smith Memorial Student Union building. People do have to sign-up ahead of time. To sign-up for the clinic, click here.