PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- It's been almost five months since George Floyd was choked by a Minneapolis Police officer, eventually dying after the officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Since then, protests were sparked across the country including in Portland. Floyd's death and the resulting protests have also sparked change in local government, including a police department budget cut and now a measure on this election's ballot.
Wednesday would have been Floyd's 47th birthday.
“There’s going to be a lot we need to rebuild after all of this," said Candace Avalos, a police accountability advocate who works at Portland State University.
After months of protests, one of the bigger changes Portland has seen this year was the more than $15 million cut from the Portland Police Bureau. However, Avalos said more needs to be done.
“For me, it’s about not just defunding or taking money from the police but putting it in places where those services can be shifted. Where we’re change the core of what police do and you know some of that money went into the Portland Street Response," Avalos said.
She's also on the committee that put together measure 26-217, which is on the Multnomah County ballot this election. The measure would allow voters to decide whether there should be an independent police accountability committee that will create policies and decide officer discipline without say from city leaders.
“Make it truly autonomous from the bureau and city council. Making sure it has stable funding so it can compete independent investigations and that it has subpoena power, access to internal department records so it can do its job and the legal authority to produce enforceable actions," Avalos said.
She said the measure and the budget cut made in June are just the first steps in a larger battle to hold police accountable and address racial inequality.
“It’s never enough. I think, no. I can’t even envision where we’d get to enough. There’s so far to go I can’t even see it," Avalos said.
FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler about the changes made so far this year and what still needs to be done. The statement from his office says:
"The City of Portland continues significant public safety reform work, up to and including the city charter reform measure (overhauling and reforming the police oversight and accountability system) that the Council unanimously referred to voters for consideration during the November election.
It began with the redirection of the $15 million from the PPB to other city programs and initiatives that focus on lifting up communities of color.
$5 million of that is going to the Portland Street Response Program, and just this week, positions were posted for filling positions to help move the program forward.
The Mayor implemented a 19 point police reform/racial justice plan, with many of the actions either completed or under way. As part of that 19-point action plan, we are working with PCCEP to create a public process to identify what core patrol services should look like for the City. Input from the public hearings is being used during the fall Budget Monitoring Process to determine possible further adjustments around the PPB budget.
The Mayor implemented a ban on the use of CS gas for crowd management.
He has reassigned three officers to alternate duty while the current oversight system investigates their alleged conduct during protests.
He has also directed the Portland Police Bureau's legal counsel and human resources department to find an alternative to PPB officers covering their name badges during protests.
Is there more that can be done? Yes, but we’re off to a good start. While there are challenges, we’re confident that we will emerge stronger, more effective and more accountable as a result."
Sarah Iannarone, who is running against Wheeler in this election, sent a statement which reads:
"Today, on George Floyd’s birthday, we must recommit ourselves to racial justice in our nation and in our community. His tragic murder is another reminder that we must come together as a community and rethink public safety as we transform it into a system in which all people can feel truly safe regardless of the color of their skin.
I hope to work with the Black Lives Matter movement for both short and long term solutions.
The reforms we have seen thus far would not have been possible without protests for racial equality, but we must continue marching towards progress. As Portland's next mayor, I plan to work with those demanding change to rethink public safety, bring us together to heal our divides, and lead us in working together making Portland the just and equitable city we know is possible."
Government Kate Brown also tweeted about George Floyd's birthday and police reform today, saying:
"Today, which should have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, is a stark reminder: police accountability can literally mean the difference between life and death. In Oregon, we are taking real, concrete steps to create criminal justice & police reform that works for all Oregonians."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
Who the h e l l is goerge floyd
Why does the Media keep putting George Floyd on a Pedestal? He died in the Ambulance from Drug overdose. Drugs got him here and the Cop put him in back ofthe patrol car. He kicked his way out and escaped. The Cop took him down again.George Floyd was a huge man. The cop was smaller. He had radioed for back up. The only was was knee on neck. Remember he was Huge and out of his mind on drugs. Dozens of people have officers with knee on neck. George Floyd was Hollering I can't Breath! He was breathing to Holler. You can't speak without breath! Try it! No the Cop never killed him Drugs Killed him! The family says he was a calm easy going man. Was this his First Drugs? Not by what I read. He was high a lot of the time!
He died from am OD, this is another "hands up don't shoot" lie.
Got to love the media.. Steering the pot.
Stirring the pot. It's what they do best.
Why do media "journalists" and editors continue to blatantly LIE about George Floyd's death? And what about holding George Floyd accountable? George Floyd had a criminal history, that included armed assault / armed robbery.
The reason why he was confronted by the police the day he died, is because he was passing counterfeit $20.00 bills. In other words, he was committing theft. If George Floyd was accountable for his own actions, and if he just worked, and respected the laws of this country and his community, chances are he would still be alive today.
Oh..and also..there's that little minor detail the media always leave out about Floyd that day. Yeah..ya know..the part about the toxicology report that shows he had lethal levels of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.
Floyd wasn't just complaining about not being able to breathe because of the officer's knee on his neck. He was complaining he couldn't breathe when they were trying to process him and put him in the back of a patrol car.
Loss of breath is a symptom of a fentanyl overdose. In other words, dude was doing meth, and possibly heroin laced with fentanyl, a drug that killing thousands of americans right now. So where's Floyd's accountability for his own life choices that led to his own death?
All of the "mostly peaceful" protests, that are destroying cities and dividing this country, are based on a false narrative. There..there's your "accountability.
Im too busy worshiping Breonna Taylor. The other fake martyr that the media is obsessed about. She was an EMT ya know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.