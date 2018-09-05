On the Go with Joe at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Joe V. faced new challenges at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Vancouver Wednesday morning.
The indoor recreational facility, located at 5000 East 4th Plain Boulevard, features wall-to-wall trampolines and numerous obstacle zones.
Sky Zone will be celebrating their two year anniversary on Friday. Visitors can get a one hour jump session for just $2. There will also be a giveaway and raffle.
For more information and to buy tickets visit www.skyzone.com/vancouver.
