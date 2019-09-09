On the move: Greyhound leaves, sells Old Town Chinatown terminal after 30 years

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Greyhound Lines has closed its Old Town Chinatown location of more than 30 years. According to a company spokesperson, Greyhound has relocated to the 7400 block of Northwest Station Way.
The spokesperson says tickets can now be purchased in-person at the company’s location off Northwest 6th Avenue; otherwise, customers can use online and mobile ticketing features moving forward.
In the past, customers could pick up their Greyhound tickets at the Greyhound building next to Union Station. The new location is three blocks south of that.
"This change is similar to many other carriers and Greyhound locations across the country as more customers become familiar with curbside pickup options and online and mobile ticketing features," the spokesperson said.
Greyhound operated out of the bus terminal for more than 30 years. The 46,000-square foot piece of downtown Portland real estate is now for sale, according to Greyhound.
(1) comment
90% of the people that hang around there are not customers, but homeless
