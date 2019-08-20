CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A brush fire started in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.
Clark County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of trees and a brush on fire in the 2500 block of NE 179th Street around 1:33 p.m.
Crews said they found a one-acre fire burning in trees, brush and grass. No structures were threatened by this fire.
Crews called for more resources due to the difficult terrain and remote location of the fire.
DNR provided a helicopter based at Camp Bonneville to assist by dropping water from above in an effort to contain and extinguish the fire, according to crews.
Crews said Washington Department of Natural Resources will investigate the fire to determine the cause.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
