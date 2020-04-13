PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One additional death from COVID-19 was reported in Oregon on Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority stated a 66-year-old woman from Washington County tested positive on March 30 and died Sunday at the hospital. She had prior underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
The woman’s death is the 53rd from the coronavirus in Oregon.
OHA reported 57 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19 statewide Monday. Those new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (7)
- Columbia (2)
- Douglas (2)
- Jackson (1)
- Josephine (1)
- Lane (4)
- Marion (4)
- Multnomah (24)
- Washington (12)
As of Monday morning, 1,584 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon. There have been 29,537 negative tests statewide.
