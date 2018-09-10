PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are putting the brakes on street racers – they announced the results of a Sunday night mission to crack down on the dangerous crime.
It's been a problem all summer long: from Northeast Sandy to the Fremont Bridge, FOX 12 has followed the impact street racing is having on the city.
The latest crackdown was at a favorite place for street racers: Marine Drive.
Police arrested 25-year-old Jamee L. Bird during the street racing crackdown Sunday night along Marine Drive and Northeast Airport Way.
Officers arrested Bird after locating a warrant for her arrest. She was booked into jail on charges of possession of heroin felony, delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, and a warrant for a probation violation.
Officers on Sunday also gave eight written warnings and issued 24 citations.
Police said last month they have seen an increase in the number of calls related to illegal street racing.
In mid-August, a man was leaving an event near Terminal 5 in north Portland when he got hit by one of the cars and thrown into the air.
Sage Fletcher wound up with bruises and a broken ankle.
“Hit me, smacked me, sent me into a, I don't know if it was a front flip or a back flip, but I started to flip, hit the ground, hit my head, and sprung up right after that,” Fletcher said. “They tried to shut down the bridge that I needed to go to the hospital so like, I was sitting there for another, like, probably 45 minutes on the bridge just because there was people doing the same thing on the bridge.”
Since 2015, at least four people have died as a result of illegal street racing.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.