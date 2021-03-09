GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say a person is in custody and two others are on the loose after a chase that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple firearms were also found during the investigation.
At 3:55 p.m., a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a reckless driver near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fairview Parkway. The deputy reported the driver was crossing over the center line and driving in opposing lanes of traffic multiple times going through the cities of Fairview and Wood Village.
Near the intersection of Northeast 238th Drive and Southeast Stark Street, the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the black Ford Escape kept going.
The driver eventually entered a neighborhood and dumped the SUV in an apartment complex near 25500 Southeast Stark Street. That’s when deputies say two white men and a white female ran from the vehicle. The driver and passenger ran east on Southeast Stark Street, while the backseat passenger ran towards a shopping center to the north.
An MCSO K9 unit responded to help in search efforts. The K9 led deputies to an apartment stairwell where deputies found a sawed-off shotgun.
A responding deputy spotted the backseat passenger in the shopping center and took the man into custody. That suspect has been identified as Christopher Raymond Fox-Southard, 20, and deputies say the sawed-off shotgun is linked to him. He is facing multiple charges related to the firearm.
Deputies were not able to find the male driver and the female passenger during the search and are still on the run.
During the investigation, deputies learned the Ford Escape was reported stolen on Tuesday morning and after inspecting the SUV found a revolver.
One driver reported that the suspect hit her car, but the damage was minor and no one was hurt. No law enforcement members were hurt during the pursuit.
