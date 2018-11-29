LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - The Longview School District says there's at least one case of whooping cough at Mark Morris High School.
A letter sent to parents said that several other students are also being evaluated.
Pertussis, known as whooping cough, is spread through the air by coughing. It usually begins with cold-like symptoms and a cough that worsens over one to two weeks. Other symptoms may include vomiting, cyanosis (turning blue), or the inability to catch one's breath.
The district recommends that parents monitor their child for cold-like symptoms over the next few weeks.
Anyone with questions, or believe someone in their family contacted the disease, should reach out to the school nurse at 360-577-2772.
