FALCON COVE, OR (KPTV) - A 7-year-old girl has died and a 4-year-old boy is missing after a strong wave hits on the Oregon Coast.
Crews responded to the Falcon Cove area Saturday afternoon.
Falcon Cove is near the county line of Clatsop County and Tillamook County, south of Cannon Beach.
Oregon State Police reported that a man was holding his two children when a wave swept them out into the rough water. Police arrived to find the man struggling to get to shore and the girl further out in the ocean.
The man and the girl were rescued, while crews searched for the second child.
By 6 p.m. Saturday, the search had been suspended. The boy has not yet been located.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said the man and the girl who were recovered from the water were not responsive at the scene.
Oregon State Police said the two were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, where the girl later died. The man is expected to survive.
A Coast Guard helicopter was deployed to conduct the search. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the waters were too dangerous for boat crews.
Alongside the Coast Guard and Oregon State Police, the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Manzanita Police Department assisted in the search and rescue.
BREAKING—Oregon state police confirm the 7 year-old girl who was taken to the hospital, has since died. The 4 year-old boy is still missing at sea. Adult male’s condition is unknown. @fox12oregon My heart goes out to the family. https://t.co/fwHgmnwYs2— Zanders (@ZachAndersTV) January 12, 2020
Advisories were put in place for the coast Saturday, due to expected rough waters combined with unusually high tide, known as king tide.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
