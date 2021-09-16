One child, one adult hurt taken to hospital after NE Portland shooting

Portland police say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

At 2:22p.m., officers were sent to a report of a shooting in the 3800 Block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they located both a child and adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. At least one vehicle was struck.

Northeast 82nd Avenue will be closed between Northeast Sandy Blvd and Northeast Failing Street while the scene is processed.

If anyone has information about this case, you're asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention: ECST and reference case number 21-258803.

