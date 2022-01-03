PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A head-on crash along Interstate 5 left one dead late Sunday.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers from the Central Precinct responded around 11:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 near I-405.
As officers were responding to the call, they received reports of a head-on crash on Northbound I-5 involving two vehicles just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit.
Responding officers arrived and found the driver of a vehicle heading northbound dead. The driver who was traveling the wrong direction was taken to a local hospital.
The PBB said the extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The PBB Major Crash Team was activated to investigate while Northbound I-5 was temporarily closed until shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, or call (503) 823-2103.