PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been confirmed dead Monday after an early morning shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct first responded shortly after midnight to a shooting near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Once at the scene, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The PPB later confirmed the man died from his injuries at a Portland hospital.

Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit are investigating the scene. Southeast 124th Avenue will be closed heading north from Southeast Powell Boulevard while officers complete their investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.