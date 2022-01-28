PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has confirmed a man has died after an early morning shooting in downtown Portland.
Central Precinct officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Friday to a report of someone with a gunshot wound on Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street. When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot.
The victim, despite lifesaving efforts, later died, PPB tells FOX 12.
We’re on the scene of a @PortlandPolice investigation of a deadly shooting. Working to get details, but we know an adult man was killed at about 2:15am. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/JBLV5CnFtS— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) January 28, 2022
The suspect has not been located after leaving the scene and no suspect information is being released at this time, according to officers.
The PPB Homicide Unit is responding to investigate. During the investigation, Northwest 2nd Avenue is closed between West Burnside Street and Northwest Davis Street. Northwest Couch Street is closed between Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 3rd Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0457.