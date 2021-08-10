VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – One man has died and another one was injured in two separate shootings in Vancouver on Monday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 4800 block of East 5th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a drive-by shooting inside a parking lot at 4601 Northeast 18th Street. A man was found shot inside a car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shootings and say it’s unclear if they are connected.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Vancouver police.
