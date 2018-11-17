WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was killed and 5 others injured in a crash involving two cars Saturday evening.
Washington County Sheriff Deputies say a 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat had been driving west on Tualatin Valley Highway and crossed over the center median, where it hit a 2003 Honda Accord.
The high-speed crash left both vehicles heavily damaged and the Honda briefly caught fire.
There were four people in the Honda and two people in the Dodge and all were taken to Portland hospitals with injuries.
Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, 25-year-old Al Hera Islam, who was a passenger in the Honda, died of her injuries at a local hospital.
Ms. Islam was from New Jersey and her family members there were notified of her death.
A 29-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Honda was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants of the Honda, a man and woman, and both occupants of the Dodge, also a man and woman, remain hospitalized with serious to critical injuries.
Deputies say speed was most likely a factor but they are not investigating the crash as a DUII at this time.
Cornelius Fire tweeted saying Tualatin Valley Highway is closed between 331st and 345th Avenue.
Accident reconstruction teams continue their investigation
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.