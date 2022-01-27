PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a traffic pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were first dispatched at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday to assist Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies already in pursuit of a car. The chase continued northbound along I-205 into the city of Portland before ending when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near Southeast Market Street.

Portland police are investigating an officer involved deadly shooting involving ⁦@ClackCoSheriff⁩ deputies. The pursuit made its way to SE Portland and that’s where ⁦@PortlandPolice⁩ say the suspect was shot and killed by deputies . #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/Pp5S7lC4d4 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 27, 2022

PPB has confirmed following the crash, the suspect ran from the wrecked vehicle into the southbound lanes of traffic where the deputy involved shooting took place. Soon after, the suspect was confirmed dead on scene. PPB Homicide Detectives are responding to investigate.

Following the shooting, I-205 was closed for several hours until all lanes reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

PPB asks if anyone has information about the incident, contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0762, or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0871.

This is developing news and will be updated when more information is released.