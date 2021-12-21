UPDATE: Police have identified the man found dead in the Goose Hollow neighborhood as DeAndrae D. Stephens, 30, of Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Officer determined his cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Goose Hollow neighborhood of Southwest Portland.

Officers from the Central Precinct responded to the 2000 block of Southwest Morrison Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a man dead.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, homicide detectives have been called and are investigating the scene.

During the investigation, Southwest Morrison Street from West Burnside to Southwest 18th Avenue were temporarily closed to the public.

No further details, including if a suspect has been arrested, have been released at this time. The PPB said manner of death and identity is still being determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0889.

Portland police told FOX 12 that officers responded to 81 shots fired calls so far this month. Twenty-two of those calls involved injuries, and eight were homicides.

So far this year, there have been 1,258 shots fired calls in Portland, with 376 injuries and 67 shooting homicides.

This story will be updated as new details are released.