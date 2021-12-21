PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A person is dead following an early morning shooting in the Goose Hollow neighborhood of Southwest Portland.

Officers from the Central Precinct responded to the 2000 block of Southwest Morrison Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday where a man was found dead.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, homicide detectives have been called and are investigating the scene.

During the investigation, Southwest Morrison Street from West Burnside to Southwest 18th Avenue are closed.

No further details, including if a suspect has been arrested, have been released at this time. The PPB said manner of death and identity is still being determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889.

This story will be updated as new details are released.