MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Marion County Tuesday morning.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the four-vehicle crash happened at around 7:55 a.m. on McKay Road Northeast near French Prairie Road Northeast.
Investigators believe a small SUV was traveling east on McKay Road when for unknown reasons it began driving in the westbound lane and side-swiped a work truck. The work truck avoided the head-on collision by steering into the eastbound lane.
The sheriff's office said the SUV continued westbound and struck an oncoming passenger car head-on. Another truck heading westbound then rear-ended the SUV.
Two people in the passenger car were taken to Salem Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver of the work truck and driver of the truck that rear-ended the SUV were both treated on scene.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the SUV, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the glare from the sun is a contributing factor in the crash.
McKay Road will be closed for several hours at French Prairie Road and Highway 219.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.