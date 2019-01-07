YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass Monday morning.
The crash involving two semi-trucks and a vehicle happened on the bypass at milepost 57 at around 5:22 a.m.
Oregon State Police said one person was killed in the crash.
TVF&R said there are no fire hydrants at the scene and crews are shuttling water in.
Firefighters have the fire under control, but are continuing to monitor hot spots.
OSP said the Newberg-Dundee Bypass will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will continue to update this story when new information is released.
