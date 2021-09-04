WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man died in a road rage shooting Friday night near Beaverton.
HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a road rage incident turned into a shooting in Hazel Dell on Friday.
WCSO said just before 7 p.m. Friday, deputies and Beaverton police officers responded to a shooting on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 103rd Avenue. When they arrived, they learned two men had been involved in a road rage incident that continued on the side of the road. Both men got out of their vehicles armed with handguns.
The sheriff’s office said multiple shots were fired and one man died at the scene. He has been identified as 51-year-old Mark E. Stadamire of Salem.
The other man remained on scene and was cooperative. The investigation continues and no arrests have been made.
It seems every time driving theres at least one lame driver who isn't paying attention (looking at their cell phone) going at least 5 miles under the speed limit, turns dangerously in front of you, or countless other stoopit maneuvers. The idea you can do something to 'teach them a lesson' comes to mind. But it's best to take a deep breath and 'look away'. Because if you follow through with that 'lesson', chances are extremely high, the other driver will not thank you.
Why has it become so common that the first reaction to any conflict is to kill another human?
