One dead in shooting near hospital in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police reported one person had died following a shooting in north Portland Thursday night.
Officers responded to a reported shooting near North Vancouver Avenue and North Stanton Street just before 7 p.m. Once on scene, they found a person dead.
Officers secured the crime scene and Homicide Detectives responded to assist in the investigation.
North Vancouver Avenue and North Williams Avenue was closed from North Russell Street to North Ivy Street.
BREAKING: I'm in North Portland tonight on North Williams where an officer on scene has confirmed to me there's been a shooting nearby. We know Legacy Emmanuel is currently under a lockdown out of precaution @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kEtVM4M1h6— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) December 18, 2020
Legacy Emanuel Medical Center was briefly on lockdown due to the shooting. As of 8:30 p.m. that lockdown was lifted.
An officer at the scene said some bullets hit a church just across Dawson Park, and officers were looking at the damage.
The shooting investigation is ongoing. Homicide Detectives are requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0696
