PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police say one person is dead following a shooting in north Portland Thursday night.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near North Vancouver Avenue and North Stanton Street just before 7 p.m. Once on scene, they found one person dead.
Officers secured the crime scene and Homicide Detectives responded to assist in the investigation.
North Vancouver Avenue and North Williams Avenue is closed from North Russell Street to North Ivy Street.
Legacy Emanuel Medical Center was briefly on lockdown due to the shooting. As of 8:30 p.m. that lockdown was lifted.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Homicide Detectives request anyone with information about this incident to contact Portland Police.
