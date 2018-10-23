PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to the Glass House Tavern, located at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, at around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday on the report of gunfire.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk near the tavern. Police said he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived.
While the investigation was underway, police said they received a call from an area hospital reporting another man had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Based on information learned, officers believe the man suffered the injury at the shooting near the tavern.
Homicide detectives, criminalists, a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney, and a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner's responded to the scene to conduct a death investigation.
Northeast Sandy Boulevard was closed from I-205 to Northeast 102nd Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail at 503-823-0479.
