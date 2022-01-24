VANCOUVER, Wash. - A 52-year-old man died and another man is wanted after a hit-and-run crash in Hazel Dell Sunday afternoon.
According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 12:55 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at NE Highway 99 and NE 88th Circle. Responders said the driver of a stolen Ford F250 ran a red light and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan, 52-year-old William Stevens of Vancouver, was extricated from the car and taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the stolen truck ran away from the crash, deputies said. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing dark-colored stocking cap, light blue hoodie, dark-colored backpack and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the crash or stolen truck is asked to contact Detective Todd Young at todd.young@clark.wa.gov or 564-397-1624.