HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro police say one person was killed and several others were injured after a crash involving three vehicles on Wednesday night.
At about 10:05 p.m. police responded to a call of a serious crash at about the 4100 block of Southeast TV Highway.
Police say a suspect’s Toyota Scion was going east and according to witnesses was going over the speed limit and driving recklessly.
A short time later the Scion clipped a Honda Ridgeline while trying to pass it and the Scion lost control, sliding into the westbound lanes.
The Scion was then broadsided by a different vehicle.
There were three people inside the Scion. One of them died at the scene, two others were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Two people inside the vehicle that collided with the Scion were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.