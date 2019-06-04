MALHEUR COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and six others were injured in a three-vehicle that happened on Highway 20 Monday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 2:50 p.m. at milepost 244 near Vale.
An investigation revealed that a Nissan Rogue was eastbound when the driver attempted to pass a motorhome and struck a westbound Ford F350. The Ford F350 then collided with a Ford Expedition that was pulling a travel trailer.
OSP said the Ford F350, the Ford Expedition and the travel trailer caught fire after the crash.
The driver of the Rogue, identified as 57-year-old Timothy Eviston, of Winnsboro, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the F350 was transported by ambulance for injuries sustained.
OSP said five people - two adults and three juveniles - were inside the Expedition. Four were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, while one of the juveniles was transported by Life Flight.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The Malheur County Sheriff's Office, Vale Fire and Ambulance, and Life Flight assisted OSP at the scene.
