COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One man died and six people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 42 in Coos County.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. near milepost 33.
According to Oregon State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 28-year-old Thomas Wagner from Coquille, was traveling westbound on Highway 42 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2004 Chevy 2500 pulling an ATV trailer, which was driven by 44-year-old Dwayne Stockton from Roseburg.
Wagner, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The passengers in the Toyota, 26-year-old Katelyn Wiley from Broadbent and 23-year-old Blaine Monson from Myrtle Point, were taken to the hospital. Neither were wearing seat belts.
Stockton, the driver of the Chevy, was also taken to the hospital to be treated. His passengers, 43-year old Douglas Grinstead and 19-year-old Justin Grinstead from Roseburg, as well as an unnamed juvenile male were treated at the scene.
According to OSP, speed and alcohol use by Wagner are being investigated as probable causes of the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
