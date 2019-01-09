PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person has died after a fire broke out at an apartment in northeast Portland Wednesday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a fire near Northeast 160th Avenue and Northeast Everett Court.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found one apartment fully involved. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contained it to one unit.
A man, woman and their 8-year-old daughter made it out of the apartment. All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
According to PF&R, a 78-year-old grandmother did not make it out and died at the scene.
Neighbors told FOX 12 they woke up to what sounded like explosions, and then heard screams.
"It was a boom. It sounded like gunshots, but when I got up I was like, no, it's not gunshots. It was something else. So that's what woke me up," said Ximena Reyes. "The old lady kept screaming 'help, help' in English and Spanish, and I woke up my husband and we started calling 911."
PF&R also said several pets were inside the apartment and they did not survive.
Portland Fire confirms a 78-year-old grandmother was killed in this apartment fire. A man, woman and their 8-year-old daughter have been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are all family members. Multiple pets, including dogs and cats, were also killed. pic.twitter.com/6O4oVQjMmE— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 9, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
