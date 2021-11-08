TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead and three others are injured following a single vehicle crash in Tillamook County on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. near U.S. Highway 101 milepost 60. According to Oregon State Police, a silver Subaru Impreza driven by a 26-year-old Portland man was northbound in wet weather conditions when for unknown reasons the vehicle drove off the northbound shoulder into a deep drainage ditch. OSP said the vehicle continued in the drainage ditch for more than 200 feet, over two raised driveway entries before coming to an “uncontrolled rest” in the ditch across from the Tillamook Country Smoker Factory Outlet Store.

Passenger Janette Gaudalupe Medina, 23, of Portland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Two additional passengers received minor injuries and were also treated in the hospital.

US Highway 101 was closed for approximately five hours.