MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Marion County Thursday night.
At around 6:21 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers located a stolen vehicle on Interstate 5 in the Albany area. OSP said the vehicle and the occupants were of interest in multiple armed robberies that happened in the Eugene area.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.
OSP said the vehicle lost control and rolled several times on Hochspeier Road near the intersection of Highway 164.
One person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The names of those involved in this incident have not yet been released.
OSP said the Eugene Police Department is continuing to investigate the occupants of the vehicle for the armed robberies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.