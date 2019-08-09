WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One deputy has been released from the hospital and a second deputy’s prognosis is “encouraging” after a shooting near Hagg Lake.
The investigation continued Friday into what led to the chaotic scene that hospitalized two deputies.
The situation began with a call from neighbors near the 54700 block of Scoggins Valley Road. They said a man stole two guns from their locked gun cabinet.
The man is believed to have stolen two long guns and then ran into the woods. Because of the terrain and the possibility that the man was armed, a massive search was launched with K-9 teams, air support and SWAT teams.
The suspect was described as being dressed in camouflage clothing.
Hours later, a tactical team tracked down the suspect and a shootout ensued. Investigators said the suspect fired first. The suspect was injured after law enforcement returned fire.
The man was taken to the hospital and was continuing to receive treatment Friday.
The suspect has not been identified and a condition update has not been released.
The Washington County deputies have also not yet been identified publicly by the sheriff’s office. One was released and continues to recover at home, while the second deputy remained at Oregon Health & Science University in serious condition Friday.
Sheriff Pat Garrett said the hospitalized deputy is “receiving excellent care” and described his prognonsis as encouraging. Garrett also gave thanks to the people who rushed in to help and get them to the hospital, including a Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue medic who was there almost immediately.
“He remained and provided care to our most seriously injured deputy all the way through to his revival at OHSU, and, in my view, was instrumental to his survival,” Garrett said.
