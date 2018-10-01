CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Happy Valley Monday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 212 near Southeast 106th Avenue at around 5 a.m.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.
The other driver was treated for a minor injury at the scene.
Happy Valley Police are investigating the crash.
Highway 212 was closed for almost two hours during the crash investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
