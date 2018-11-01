SALEM, OR (KPTV) - He's a first team all-state defensive end who has made national news for the way he plays, a blood vessel that didn't properly form in utero caused Alex Hurlburt to be born without a left hand.
The West Salem senior has passed naysayers and is on his way to play college ball in Missoula but not before a playoff run with the Titans and a weekend to hang out with Shaquem Griffin and the Seahawks.
“I think that has been one of the greatest motivations I have had. Just people doubting me,” he said.
There is no doubting the motor and drive for Hurlburt.
“Dream bigger than you are right now because as a kid I never dreamed about playing college football,” he added.
Dare to dream to a reality, Hurlburt was rushing off the edge to commit to a full-ride scholarship to learn at and play for the University of Montana Grizzlies.
“It’s a big weight lifted off your shoulders not having to worry about that,” Hurlburt said.
The new kid in Big Sky country is a pretty big deal in the Beaver state as Hurlburt’s achievements made the rounds on the national evening news.
“It was pretty cool while it lasted. People get to understand what I have been through and what people have done around me to get me here,” he said.
Born with one hand, the baseball and basketball player, who will next focus on track and field, looks up to Seahawks’ rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the first one-handed man to be drafted in the NFL.
Now, Alex is an inspiration himself.
“I had hundreds of messages from people I didn't even know, to say congrats and that they loved the story and they were behind me the whole way and I just think that is incredible and I did my best to respond to all of them,” he said.
One of the responses was the Seahawks’ organization and now Alex and the Hurlburt family will make the trek to Renton to meet and greet the hawks on Saturday.
“Knowing that I am going to get to go experience that is pretty sweet, I still don't even feel like it's going to happen,” Hurlburt said.
Alex heaps praise on his coaches, friends and family who have built up his confidence and abilities in the titan family.
“The coaches that I have had have pushed me since day one to do my best so and do more than my best, without them I wouldn't be where I am.”
Alex and his fellow Titans have a home playoff game before his trip north to the Seahawks’ practice facility in Renton then the game with the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
