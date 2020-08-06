One Highway 99W northbound lane to be closed for 30 days over Tualatin River

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - One Highway 99W northbound lane will be closed over the Tualatin River for 30 days staring Monday.
The closure will allow crews to perform bridge improvements, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
One northbound lane and all southbound lanes will remain open at all times during the closure.
The speed limit across the bridge will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph during construction.
Detour signs will direct freight trucks to Tualatin Sherwood-Road and Roy Rogers Road to Scholls Ferry Road. Passenger vehicles can continue to use their regular routes but should expect delays.
Bicyclists may travel in the lane of traffic through the work zone, according to ODOT.
After the 30 days of work, drivers should expect intermittent lane closures to continue through the end of the year.
The construction includes replacing the bridge joints and installing new concrete surfaces. These repairs will improve the condition of the bridge and maintain the long-term safety on the heavily traveled highway, according to ODOT.
The bridge was built in 1953 and today carries an average of 15,000 vehicles per day.
For more, go to the project website.
