One house burned, the other still standing, just a field apart in Estacada

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV)- “Never in 46 years did I think I'd be fighting a fire to save my house," Kathy Boden said.
She and her husband Peter Boden’s home is surrounded with scars left by fire, in the field, in the trees, and through their well. But amazingly the house itself is unscathed.
"It's just amazing," Kathy said.
The Bodens did what they could to douse things, throwing buckets of water before they evacuated their property last week, firefighters cut through trees and brush, but what makes Kathy emotional is how much her neighbors helped too.
"They just did it because they could ya know and they didn’t think about not, they just thought about doing it," she said. "The neighbor over here came in and he had two 50 gallon barrels of water in the back of his truck when he drove in and all this was burning and he stopped to put water on the fire to burn it out."
But just a short drive across their field, their other house, the one Kathy’s father-in-law built in the seventies reduced to rubble.
"This was the front door going into the house right here."
Kathy said she’s still shocked and just thinks of the memories from before: "A lot of special times, family times, family dinners, Christmas dinners."
They'd recently been renting the house out, the family living there got out safely but without enough time to take much.
Wednesday morning Kathy said the house stood, but by Wednesday afternoon it was gone.
She said firefighters told her it likely burned in a matter of 30 minutes, so hot there are puddles of melted aluminum.
Now she’s in awe that among all of this, the house she lives in, so close, is still standing.
"I'm just so thankful we have our home, I mean how things work, it so easily could have gushed right on through and taken everything, maybe it's the power of prayer, we just, I don’t know."
The family who was renting the house that was lost has a GoFundMe page and is still looking for their two cats.
