One injured, another dead in Vancouver neighbor dispute turned attempted murder-suicide

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A neighbor dispute in Vancouver led to a shooting that injured one person and left another dead, according to deputies.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Northeast 174th Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, an ongoing neighbor dispute resulted in an attempted murder-suicide.
The sheriff's office said there is a served protection order between the suspect and the victim, which names the victim as the protected person.
The suspect walked across the roadway and shot the victim while he was mowing his lawn.
After shooting the victim, the suspect then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The suspect died at the scene.
No further information was released.
The Clark County Major Crimes Team is investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the confrontation between the neighbors is asked to contact Sgt. Todd Barsness at 360-397-2020.
