PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Southeast 81st and Powell.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the 81 Powell apartments. Police said when they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers say they applied a tourniquet, and the man was taken to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting is said to have stayed on scene and has been detained by police.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team from the Portland Police Bureau responded to this latest shooting and investigated the scene for roughly three hours. Portland police added there was no current threat to the public.

A shopping center in the area was also briefly secured by police, however, by 7 a.m. shoppers were once again allowed to shop in a WinCo in the center.

The number of shootings in Portland are reaching an all-time high. So far in 2021, there have been nearly 1,200 shootings. About one-fourth of those shootings resulted in someone injured by gunfire.

The city homicide rate is also setting records with roughly 80 deaths this year – the majority as a result of gun violence.