NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Newport on Monday.
The head-on crash happened on Highway 101 near Northwest 68th Street.
Police said an investigation revealed a white Geo Metro heading southbound on the highway crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet S10 Blaser.
The driver of the Geo, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said other people were injured in the crash, but did not provide the extent of their injuries.
Highway 101 was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
