JUNCTION CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred near Junction City Wednesday night.
At around 6:30 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 99W and Lingo Lane.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Carol Sedano, 65, from Waldport, was southbound in a Toyota Corolla when for unknown reasons left the lane and crash nearly head-on with a northbound Buick Rea. The Buick then crashed into a telephone pole.
OSP said Sedano was taken by Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The driver of the Buick, identified as Jeffrey Taylor, 68, from Corvallis, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Buick, identified as Madeline Taylor, 66, from Corvallis, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 99W was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.