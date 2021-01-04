ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – One lane of Highway 30 reopened Tuesday near Astoria after a landslide.
The Oregon Department of Transportation had closed the road indefinitely about three miles east of Astoria on Monday.
A slide brought mud and rocks onto the roadway at 3:30 a.m. Monday. ODOT released a photo showing a truck that was covered in mud from the slide, but no injuries were reported.
The highway was closed for an hour before crews were able to temporarily reopen the road. However, more extensive repairs were required and ODOT reported that the road was closed indefinitely. One lane reopened by 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Flaggers were controlling two-way traffic through the area, while crews continued clearing debris from the scene.
Drivers in the area were advised to expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.