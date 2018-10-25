GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Skate World in Gresham will take a final lap this weekend after close to half a century of service.
The roller rink announced on its Facebook page in August that it would close at the end of October.
The general manager posted the message and thanked all their customers over the last 44 years.
People who heard about the closure say they had to come down for one last visit.
“It makes me sad,” said one skater. “We kinda figured we’d come down one last time, and especially let my little four-year-old experience it for his first time, and my last time.”
Skate World says its last skating session will be on Sunday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
