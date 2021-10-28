LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said one person is facing charges after a deadly crash on October 22.
At 8:14 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on Knox Butte Road near Albany. Dispatch reported a single vehicle crashed into a ditch and one person was pinned in the car.
Deputies responded to the scene and learned Eric Valencia, 35, of Albany was driving eastbound on Knox Butte when he lost control of his vehicle near Harber Road. The 2018 Kia left the roadway and hit concrete blocks near a driveway.
The passenger, Benjamin Garcia Mendoza, 23, of Albany was found deceased in the vehicle. Valencia received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Hospital for treatment.
He was contacted in Corvallis on Thursday after being released from the hospital. He was arrested and brought to the Linn County Jail for the charges of manslaughter in the first degree, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and DUII.