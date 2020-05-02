PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in North Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to the area of the 1800 block of North Columbia Boulevard where they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. Police say his medical condition is unknown at this time.
Officers have secured the crime scene and a limited deployment of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to assist.
The southbound entrance ramp to I-5 will be closed from North Columbia Boulevard until further notice.
Despite the circumstances of the incident, police say there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.